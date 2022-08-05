GamerCoin (GHX) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $154,298.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00626086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014796 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About GamerCoin
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 444,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
GamerCoin Coin Trading
