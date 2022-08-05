Garrison Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.4% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

