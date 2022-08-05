Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. 4,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $744,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 219.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.