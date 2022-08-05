GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Trading 424,900% Higher

Shares of GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS – Get Rating) traded up 424,900% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.60). 50,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,153,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

GCP Student Living Stock Up 424,900.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 212.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 209.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £966.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.43.

GCP Student Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Student Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Student Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.