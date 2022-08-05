Gemsstock Ltd. Acquires 23,700 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Gemsstock Ltd. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Luminar Technologies comprises 1.0% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gemsstock Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Luminar Technologies worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 431,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,242 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 111,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,528. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $23.90.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.