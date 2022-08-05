Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNRC. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $424.71.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

