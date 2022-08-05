Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. 15,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,843. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 172,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

