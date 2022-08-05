Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $42.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $42.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.04.
Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2 %
Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 22,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
