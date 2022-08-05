Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $42.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $42.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.04.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 22,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

