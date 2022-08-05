Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Citigroup

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,808. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 855.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

