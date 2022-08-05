Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Up 10%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 188,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,695,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

