Goldcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $2,935.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00266069 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002359 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.