Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,551,000 after buying an additional 614,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,620,000 after buying an additional 469,077 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,525,000 after buying an additional 611,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,833,000 after buying an additional 653,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,243 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,318. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

