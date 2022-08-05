Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

NYSE VEEV traded down $4.78 on Friday, hitting $227.13. 17,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.35. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

