Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.99. 3,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.