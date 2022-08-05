Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Blackbaud makes up about 1.6% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of Blackbaud worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Blackbaud by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Blackbaud by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.36. 3,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,274. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

