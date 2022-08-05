Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 87,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,026. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

