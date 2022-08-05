Goodman Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,982,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,109 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,507,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,945. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

