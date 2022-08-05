Governor DAO (GDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $568,172.04

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $568,172.04 and approximately $24,931.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00629935 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.