Governor DAO (GDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $568,172.04

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $568,172.04 and approximately $24,931.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00629935 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015499 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Governor DAO
Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.
