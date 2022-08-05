Gravity Finance Trading Up 59.5% Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $934,923.55 and approximately $6,200.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00621804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.