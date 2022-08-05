Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 112.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.5%.

Great Elm Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 9,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 109.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Great Elm Capital news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $91,039.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Great Elm Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

See Also

