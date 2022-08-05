Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 17,785 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 36.17%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 132.28%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

