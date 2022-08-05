Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,667 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

