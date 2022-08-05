Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,564 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.