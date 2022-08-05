Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 449.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,668 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,051 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 268,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

