Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,765 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 55.4% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

TSN stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.04 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

