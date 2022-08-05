Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $11.86 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $229.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.98.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

