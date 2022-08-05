Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 178,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,492,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after buying an additional 228,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 142,384 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

