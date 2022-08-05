Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,137 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 140.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,290,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,384,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 153.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %

PLD opened at $130.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.