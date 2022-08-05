Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,839 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $288.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.31. The stock has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

