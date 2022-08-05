Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 33,104 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,104 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Arrow Electronics worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,247,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,493 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 815,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after buying an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after buying an additional 291,490 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of ARW opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

