Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 57,728 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,728 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Premier worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after purchasing an additional 134,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 428,988 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Premier Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PINC opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

