Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $15.51 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,510,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

News Stock Down 0.7 %

NWSA opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

