Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares.

Great Lakes Graphite Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

About Great Lakes Graphite

Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.

