Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,445. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 292,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $3,308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Green Brick Partners

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

