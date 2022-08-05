Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

NYSE GHL opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 33,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

