Grin (GRIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81,590.00

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $81,590.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,230.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.83 or 0.07403312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00163196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00267984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00692573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.57 or 0.00600792 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005754 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

