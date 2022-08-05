Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.24% of Group 1 Automotive worth $34,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.71. 1,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.90.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

