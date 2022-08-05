GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

GRWG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,062. The stock has a market cap of $296.41 million, a P/E ratio of 244.00 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $10,683,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $10,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 508,612 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 169.9% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 681,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 429,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 388,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

