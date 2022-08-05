Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Grupo Simec stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

About Grupo Simec

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.