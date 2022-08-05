Gulden Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $6.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00265662 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002401 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

