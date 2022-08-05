Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.26

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.26 and traded as high as C$16.40. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$16.16, with a volume of 25,478 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$195.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.76.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

