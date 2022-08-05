Hamster Price Up 51% This Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Hamster has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $293,051.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00626015 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015047 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hamster
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
