HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) SVP Joseph E. Mcquade Sells 709 Shares

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) SVP Joseph E. Mcquade sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $10,266.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,138.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,695. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $719.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.