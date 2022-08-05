Harmony One Day Volume Hits $43.01 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $290.35 million and approximately $43.01 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,554,722,534 coins and its circulating supply is 12,414,502,534 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

