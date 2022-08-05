Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13-0 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Price Performance

HSC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 50,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,946. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $496.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.70. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Harsco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,448 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.