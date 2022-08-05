Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,191 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned approximately 22.72% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $78,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROUS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $44.22.

