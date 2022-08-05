Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading Up 0.7%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.21 and last traded at C$8.19. 169,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 205,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.
Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.37.
See Also
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.