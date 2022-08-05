Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading Up 0.7%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.21 and last traded at C$8.19. 169,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 205,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.37.

