HC Wainwright Boosts Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $4.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion Price Performance

Intrusion stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,552. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $84.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $354,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 4.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.