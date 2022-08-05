HC Wainwright Downgrades Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

