HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,781. The company has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.